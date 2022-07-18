Submit Photos/Videos
Local church provides extra food bank to meet community needs

By Sydney Hood
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church is partnering with Golden Harvest Food Bank and Mercy Ministries to provide free food to those in need.

Families stopped by Monday’s free food giveaway and filled empty boxes and shopping carts with milk, bread, meats, vegetables, and other household staples available for pick up.

Volunteers with the church say this is their way of helping the community.

MORE | Donated grill has staff fired up at Augusta soup kitchen

“We want to look at their spiritual needs as well as their other human needs or physical needs. It helps us and helps us feel better as a church to make sure we meet the needs of their homes,” said Ora Allen, assistant pastor, Mount Sinai Baptist Church.

Giveaways are held every third Monday of the month at the church’s location on MLK Jr. Blvd.

