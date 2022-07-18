Joe Cunningham reveals prospective Lt. Governor candidates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Democratic Party candidate in the South Carolina Governor’s race revealed his short list for Lt. Governor candidates Monday.

Joe Cunningham said in a statement on social media, “Today I released my short list of prospective Lt. Governor candidates. Our ticket will represent the future of South Carolina and our amazing potential. I am committed to selecting a qualified, visionary leader to join our team and help usher in a new generation of leadership.”

The nine candidate list includes many connections to the Midlands.

The list includes:

Tally Parham Casey, of Columbia, is the CE of Wyche Law Firm. She is also the first female fighter pilot in the SC Air National Guard. She served three combat tours in Iraq. Casey is a native of Greenville.

Rosalyn Glenn, of Columbia, is a financial planner and former Democratic nominee for State Treasurer. She is a native of Welford.

Jermaine Johnson, of Lower Richland (Columbia), is a State Representative. Johnson is a small business owner and former professional basketball player.

Kimberly O. Johnson, of Manning, is State Representative and Assistance Director at the F.E. DuBose Career Center.

Meghan Smith, of Spartanburg, is Member of the Spartanburg City Council, District One. She is also the Director of College and Career Readiness at the Spartanburg Academic Movement.

Ed Sutton, of Charleston, is an Air Force Pilot, Commercial Realtor and a former Democratic nominee for State House.

Spencer Wetmore, of Folly Beach, is a State Representative, former prosecutor and former City Administrator for Folly Beach.

Kathryn Whitaker, of Mount Pleasant, is the Chief Marketing Officer of Burr & Forman, LLP. She is a former Democratic nominee for State Senate. She is a native of Orangeburg.

Teresa Wilson, of Columbia, is the current City Manager for Columbia.

Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson issued a statement Monday afternoon in response to the list,

“It is an honor to be considered as a prospective Lt. Governor candidate by Gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham. While I certainly appreciate my name being included on the list of top candidates, I respectfully decline consideration, as I remain committed to the citizens and businesses of Columbia, Columbia City Council and our employees. I hope this nod from Mr. Cunningham is a testament to the great work happening in Columbia and my dedication to excellence in governance of our capital city. Best wishes to Mr. Cunningham and his team.”

