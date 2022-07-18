‘It’s such a shock’: Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The family of Georgia Southern student Caitlin Jensen says a trip to the chiropractor in mid June left the 28 year-old fighting for her life.

“It’s such a shock. It’s unimaginable. We had no idea suggesting to her to go to a chiropractor to help with her neck pain that this is something that is a possibility,” Caitlin’s Brother Caleb Johnson said.

Jensen’s brother Caleb says the chiropractor called him and his mom telling them Caitlin was having negative reactions to a neck adjustment.

They quickly rushed her to the emergency room as four of her arteries dissected.

“They kind of peel apart from the inside which shuts off blood flow, which gave her a very large stroke and some damage to her brain. She went into cardiac arrest in the emergency room respiratory arrest. They lost her pulse for 10 minutes for which they did CPR which they were able to resuscitate her which is a miracle that we’re very thankful for,” Johnson said.

Ever since, Caitlin has remained in the ICU at Memorial and still struggles with breathing problems and mobility issues with her right side.

“Going to the hospital, you can tell she wants to be out of there. And that’s the hardest part really. The doctors believe that this is something that has happened from her visit. And it’s something they claim that they’ve seen before,” Johnson said.

WTOC reached out to the chiropractor’s office and they say they have no comment..

And now the family is warning others about what they call an unknown risk.

“There’s so many people that go to the chiropractor daily that just don’t know about this and it is a very real risk that’s not discussed a whole lot, especially not to her. It’s not anything we knew about.”

As the aspiring biologist’s health is uncertain.

Jensen’s family is now hoping to get her more treatment at the Sheppard Center in Atlanta.

