Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Driver rescued from flooded Columbia streets

A vehicle became stuck at Main and Whaley St. Monday afternoon.
A vehicle became stuck at Main and Whaley St. Monday afternoon.(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department rescued a driver from a flooded intersection Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning Monday afternoon after rain moved through the Midlands.

The department said in a social media post that Main and Whaley was flooded and a vehicle became trapped. Engine One, Rescue One and Ladder Nine were at the scene to help. The driver was reported safe.

First responders are advising drivers to avoid rising waters and seek alternative routes.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Nicolas Mai
Investigators find cause of fire that killed 10-year old
LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
Transportation officials explain the launch of Operation Southern Slow Down during a launch...
Georgia, South Carolina launch crackdown on speeding
Joseph Furnell Slappy
Bond granted, but hit-and-run suspect remains in jail
Simon Powell
Search for missing man’s body moves to another pond

Latest News

Columbia County Performing Arts Center
Columbia County Performing Arts Center announces Broadway lineup, more shows
Columbia County Performing Arts Center announces Broadway lineup
Columbia County Performing Arts Center announces Broadway lineup
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
Blood Donation
Blood donation eligibility changes for veterans & service members