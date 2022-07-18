Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A typical summer pattern is expected for the upcoming workweek: heat, humidity, and a few afternoon storms each day.

Seasonal weather expected most of the week with highs in the low 90s and pop up storms in the afternoon. (WRDW)

Most of the CSRA looks dry this evening into tonight, but an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out before midnight. The overnight will stay dry with muggy lows staying in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be light out of the southwest overnight.

Morning lows will be back down in the low 70s early Tuesday. A cold front approaching the region coupled with weak upper-level troughing will help produce slightly better coverage of scattered showers and storms Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 90s before the storms start. Winds will be out of the southwest between 7-12 mph.

The front approaching Tuesday will dissipate before reaching the region Wednesday. We look dry for the first part of the day with sunrise temperatures in the low 70s. Highs will be in the low 90s with isolated showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 7-12 mph.

Another front will be approaching Thursday and Friday which will keep the chance for a few storms each afternoon. Highs will remain in the low 90s. Long ranger severe models show the potential for severe storms Friday. Keep it here for updates.

