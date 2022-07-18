Submit Photos/Videos
As COVID cases rise, Burke County Detention Center suspends visitation

Burke County Sheriff's Office
By Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT
BURKE COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Detention Center has experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases among staff and inmates.

According to Captain Jimmy Wylds, several inmates and staff members have tested positive.

MORE | Burke County deputies find new location in missing man search

Wylds says all arrested individuals are tested during the booking process. The center has reactivated COVID-19 protocols for those entering.

The center has temporarily suspended visitation, but inmates can contact family members electronically.

