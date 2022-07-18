As COVID cases rise, Burke County Detention Center suspends visitation

BURKE COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Detention Center has experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases among staff and inmates.

According to Captain Jimmy Wylds, several inmates and staff members have tested positive.

Wylds says all arrested individuals are tested during the booking process. The center has reactivated COVID-19 protocols for those entering.

The center has temporarily suspended visitation, but inmates can contact family members electronically.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.