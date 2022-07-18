Children’s Hospital of Georgia’s Walmart fundraiser brings in donations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A huge campaign has wrapped up and is bringing in funds to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, and you are a big part of making this happen.

You may remember shopping at a nearby Walmart or Sam’s club and being asked to donate to the Children’s Miracle Network during checkout.

Well, that donation is changing lives.

Here’s what it means for not only the hospital but the employees who played a role in making it happen.

Since 1986, CHOG has been a member of Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

When a donation is made, it stays here in the community, helping local kids.

“It makes my heart full to know that the community is stepping in and helping,” said Kiffany Avera, academy lead at the Evans Walmart.

Walmart has been a sponsor of CMN since 1987, raising more than $1 billion for the organization.

“What it means to me is our customers truly care, and our associates truly care. We want to save people money so they can live better at Walmart, but we want people to live better as well, and there’s no better way than to take care of our children,” she said.

This year, Walmart marks 35 years as a partner.

During June and July, not only do they raise money at the register but through creative events like cookouts, contests between staff, and costume days.

Brenda Parsons says there’s nothing she hasn’t enjoyed.

“I had to walk around in a silly hat, but I raised a lot of money for the kids and the cookouts because you engage everybody, not just the associates, you engage the community,” she said.

For Dakota Carter, this campaign brings out a lot of emotion.

“It means a lot to me because I was a premature baby back in the 80s, so I know how much it can cost families who are in the need of these funds,” said Carter, academy coach.

Thirty-eight Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in the Augusta and Savannah area took part in the campaign.

The donations have also funded things like the dolphin fountain located in front of the hospital.

This year’s Walmart and Sam’s Club campaign raised more than $178,000. The Walmart in Evans raised more than $9,300 alone.

“It’s going to help multiple children, and every little bit helps. Even if you don’t make a big donation, just your spare change or anything you can contribute does help,” she said.

