Burke County deputies find new location in missing man search

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search for the body of Burke County missing man Simon Powell has resumed at a new location, authorities said Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office told us they found a different pond as an area of interest, but they would not release the location.

For two days last week, Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched some woods and ponds of Ponderosa Road but didn’t find what they were looking for.

In the meantime, there are still plenty of questions on what connection the suspect, Stacey Welch, had with Powell.

Welch is charged with murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping.

According to the BCSO, Welch is still in jail waiting on her court date that is coming up within the next two weeks.

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says he doesn’t believe she acted alone, and money could have been a motive.

In all that time, Powell’s family has never given up hope.

In June, the Powell family spoke with us, pleading for answers and clarity.

“We just don’t understand why,” said Juanita Powell, daughter-in-law.

Now the why feels more within reach with a suspect in custody.

Captain jimmy Wylds, BCSO said: “It just takes time.”

Welch doesn’t have any past warrants in Burke County, and they did not release the current arrest warrant to protect confidential information in this case.

Powell said: “We need closure.”

