Bond granted, but hit-and-run suspect remains in jail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond has been set but a driver remains in jail on suspicion of the hit-and-run death of a man on Meadowbrook Drive, according to jail records.

Joseph Furnell Slappy Jr., 45, was arrested soon after last month’s death of Allen Henley, 56, who was working on the south shoulder of the road when he was fatally struck.

According to arrest warrants, Slappy was driving a 2007 Chrysler 300 just after 12:30 p.m. June 10 when it drifted off the shoulder and struck Henley at the end of a driveway, throwing him onto the windshield.

The victim fell off the vehicle and Slappy fled the scene, according to arrest warrants.

Slappy did eventually return, according to the warrants.

Bond was granted to Slappy, but he remained in Richmond County jail Monday morning, according to jail records.

He’s being held on charges of felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain lane and driving while his license was suspended or revoked, according to jail records.

Bond was set at $4,406 on each charge, according to jail records.

