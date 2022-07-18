Augusta University NICU nurse saves lives in Ukraine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Augusta University nurse took her contributions overseas.

Flying over 5,000 miles away, Elizabeth Curry not only saved lives but taught others medical techniques so care wouldn’t stop once she was gone.

It’s been almost five months since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Here at home and across the country, thousands have tried to help in any way they could.

Seeing pictures coming out of Ukraine, Curry knew she could help. Curry has worked in the Children’s Hospital of Georgia NICU for 30 years.

“When the war started, I just felt so bad and wanted to do something to help,” she said.

Curry started searching, looking for groups heading to Ukraine to help out. She found the Novick Cardiac Alliance.

“On a whim, I decided to send in my official contact form, and within three days, I found out I was going on the next trip, which was in one month,” said Curry.

Curry was one of 16 making the trip to Lviv.

“We started seeing some military trucks and military people with weapons, and a couple of areas were sandbagged on the way in,” she said.

They go to hospitals as experts, trying to teach as much as they can. There are plenty of roadblocks, not to mention the language barrier.

“They had donated equipment and very little supplies other than what we brought. One of the medicines they were using was expired by 10 years, and some of them expired longer than that,” said Curry.

The group operated on five kids and took care of two more at the hospital. All while air raid sirens would go off.

“It just means I’m a little bit crazy. I didn’t see it as much of a risk. I wanted to do something for Ukraine that in the whole grand scheme of things. It doesn’t mean a lot to Ukraine, but for these children and these families, it means everything,” said Curry.

