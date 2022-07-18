Submit Photos/Videos
Applicants offered jobs during Augusta VA hiring fair

By Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several lucky applicants scored jobs at the local hiring fair put on by the Augusta VA.

The VA accepted applications for both clinical and non-clinical positions. During the three-hour long fair on Saturday, 62 tentative offers were given out to attendees.

We spoke to one attendee, Wanda Glover, who explained how she felt after she got a nursing job.

“I’m looking forward to just taking care of our people that gave to us for so many years...,” she said. “So it just feels good to give back to the people that took care of this country for so many years, and continue to take care of this country to this day.”

More than 700 applicants participated in the job fair on Saturday.

