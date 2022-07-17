Submit Photos/Videos
Scientists: Water seeping into faults may cause S.C. quakes

(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some scientists say water seeping deep underground may be causing earthquakes in South Carolina.

More than 60 earthquakes have been recorded since December around Lugoff and Eglin, northeast of Columbia.

Some geologists suggest an initial December quake may be allowing water from the Wateree River to move into new cracks that opened then, setting off more quakes.

The idea is that water moving above ground can increase pressure on water below ground. That downward pressure can cause the earth to move.

Five earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 3 have been recorded in the area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

