Operation Slow Down to take effect in Georgia on July 18

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After an alarming increase in the number of cars speeding over 100 mph during the past two years in the southeast was released, authorities across the southeast will put Operation Slow Down into effect on July 18.

More statistics by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that speed was a factor in 29 percent of total traffic fatalities in the U.S. in 2020.

Officials say during the last five years of this operation in Georgia, state troopers have issued more than 55,000 speeding tickets.

If you’re going well above the speed limit, chances are you’re going to get pulled over.

Police are going to be on our highways and interstates starting on July 18 to get motorists to slow down and drive safe.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

