One person injured after Sunday morning shooting in Aiken

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that happened on Abbeville Ave. NW in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to officers with Aiken Public Safety, one person was injured and transported to nearby hospitals in a personal vehicle.

Officers said details of are very limited at this time as it is still an ongoing investigation.

The shooting follows a recent string of violence in Aiken County as it comes just two weeks, after two men were killed at the Days Inn on Columbia Highway North, and three weeks after three teenagers were killed on Wadley Drive.

News 12 has reached out for more information on today’s story and will keep you updated as we learn more about this case.

