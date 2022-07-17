Man hospitalized after being shot with ‘crossbow’, police search for shooter

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and injuring a man with a crossbow late Saturday night.

Authorities responded to 2615 Rockwood Ave. after receiving a call for a person shot around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who they say appeared to have a laceration on his chest after being shot with a bow and arrow.

Investigators learned the victim was standing in front of a building at 2621 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. when someone in a gold-colored minivan exited and shot the victim in the chest.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and according to police, was reported in stable condition.

This is an active investigation.

