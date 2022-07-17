Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Georgia, South Carolina launching crackdown on speeding

Interstate 20 near Grovetown
Interstate 20 near Grovetown(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Amid an alarming increase in the number of cars speeding over 100 mph during the past two years in the Southeast, Georgia and South Carolina will put Operation Slow Down into effect Monday.

According to statistics by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speed was a factor in 29 percent of total traffic fatalities in the U.S. in 2020.

Officials say during the last five years of this operation in Georgia, state troopers have issued more than 55,000 speeding tickets.

If you’re going well above the speed limit, chances are you’re going to get pulled over.

Police are going to be on Georgia and South Carolina highways and interstates in a weeklong crackdown starting Monday to get motorists to slow down and drive safely.

Somehow, the pandemic seems to have increased risky driving.

Law enforcement agencies say they’ve seen an increase in the number of vehicles traveling at speeds above 100 mph in the past two years. It coincides with an increase in overall traffic fatalities and speed-related traffic deaths.

The statistics are baffling.

There was a 22 percent decline in U.S. crashes in 2020 from 2019 and an 11 percent decrease in the number miles traveled in 2020 compared to the previous year. Yet 6.6 percent more people were killed in crashes in 2020 than in 2019.

“We know that speed and aggressive driving continue to be challenges for law enforcement throughout the country,” said Robert G. Woods IV, director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. “We have seen promising results with these efforts in intercepting dangerous and deadly driving behaviors, especially due to speed.”

Allen Poole, director of the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, said: “Georgia is once again ready to work with our friends in our neighboring states to protect all road users by putting these dangerous drivers on the shoulder of the road and issuing them a ticket.”

Also participating in Southern Slow Down are agencies in Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox Den Apartments
Augusta leaders hold out hope for crime-troubled apartments
Burt Jones explains why he hopes to be Georgia’s next Lt. Governor
Ga. state senator works to avoid prosecution in election probe
Alex Gordon
Death certificate sought for S.C. man claimed by shredder
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Augustans land in federal court over gun, drug charges
Ravanell Gomillion
Deputies arrest suspect in slaying at Augusta Captain D’s

Latest News

A traffic accident is causing delays on I-20 West Bound. Drivers encouraged to see alternate...
Traffic accident on I-20 W causing delays, drivers encouraged to seek other routes
Interstate 20 near Grovetown
Traffic crackdown looms as CSRA crashes claim 5 lives
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Aiken crash kills 54-year-old moped rider from Windsor
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 victim ID’d, 2nd person dies after Aiken County crash