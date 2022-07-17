Georgia, South Carolina launching crackdown on speeding

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Amid an alarming increase in the number of cars speeding over 100 mph during the past two years in the Southeast, Georgia and South Carolina will put Operation Slow Down into effect Monday.

According to statistics by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speed was a factor in 29 percent of total traffic fatalities in the U.S. in 2020.

Officials say during the last five years of this operation in Georgia, state troopers have issued more than 55,000 speeding tickets.

If you’re going well above the speed limit, chances are you’re going to get pulled over.

Police are going to be on Georgia and South Carolina highways and interstates in a weeklong crackdown starting Monday to get motorists to slow down and drive safely.

BY THE NUMBERS • The number of people killed in speed-related crashes in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee increased by 14 percent from 2019 to 2020. • Speed was a factor in 29 percent of total traffic fatalities in the United States in 2020, a 3 percent increase from the previous year. • The number of people killed in crashes involving speeding in the U.S. increased by 17 percent in 2020 from 2019. • 53 percent of speeding drivers who were involved in speeding crashes in 2020 weren’t wearing seat belts.

Somehow, the pandemic seems to have increased risky driving.

Law enforcement agencies say they’ve seen an increase in the number of vehicles traveling at speeds above 100 mph in the past two years. It coincides with an increase in overall traffic fatalities and speed-related traffic deaths.

The statistics are baffling.

There was a 22 percent decline in U.S. crashes in 2020 from 2019 and an 11 percent decrease in the number miles traveled in 2020 compared to the previous year. Yet 6.6 percent more people were killed in crashes in 2020 than in 2019.

“We know that speed and aggressive driving continue to be challenges for law enforcement throughout the country,” said Robert G. Woods IV, director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. “We have seen promising results with these efforts in intercepting dangerous and deadly driving behaviors, especially due to speed.”

Allen Poole, director of the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, said: “Georgia is once again ready to work with our friends in our neighboring states to protect all road users by putting these dangerous drivers on the shoulder of the road and issuing them a ticket.”

Also participating in Southern Slow Down are agencies in Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.