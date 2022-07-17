Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Watch the forecast from our latest Facebook Live:

Drier air moves in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere will result in a bit more sunshine and a little less rain for the for the rest of Sunday, but moisture returns for the upcoming work week, so we can expect plenty of late day thunderstorms and warmer temperatures for the upcoming week.

Mostly sunny skies Sunday with slight chance of a thunderstorm after 2 p.m., mainly south of the Augusta area in locations like Allendale, Bamberg and Barnwell counties in South Carolina and Jenkins and Screven counties in Georgia. Highs will be in the lower 90s with winds from the south to southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight, there may be a stray passing thunderstorm in a few locations, then we can expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Winds from the south at 1 to 4 mph.

A deeper layer of moisture returns for the upcoming work week, so we can expect a decent scattering of showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. We will be watching for a front to nudge closer to the area by Thursday into Friday, so rain chances will likely increase a bit toward the end of the week. Temperatures will warm up a little each day with highs in the lower 90s Monday, rising into the middle 90s midweek through next weekend.

