Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A typical summer pattern is expected for the upcoming workweek: heat, humidity, and a few afternoon storms each day.

A few stray showers and storms are possible this afternoon through around sunset. Tonight we can expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Winds from the south at 1 to 4 mph.

It looks like a dry start to our Monday with sunrise temperatures near 70. As we heat up a few showers and storms are expected to develop around midday into the afternoon. It doesn’t look like a washout, but a brief heavy downpour could impact you later in the day. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 7-12 mph. Rain will come to an end after sunset.

Morning lows will be back down in the low 70s early Tuesday. A cold front approaching the region coupled with weak upper-level troughing will help produce slightly better coverage of scattered showers and storms Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 90s before the storms start. Winds will be out of the southwest between 7-12 mph.

The front approaching Tuesday will dissipate before reaching the region Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 90s with isolated showers and storms popping up in the afternoon.

Another front will be approaching Thursday and Friday which will keep the chance for a few storms each afternoon. Highs will remain in the low 90s. Long ranger severe models show the potential for severe storms next Friday. Keep it here for updates.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Sunday morning forecast for 07/17/2022.

