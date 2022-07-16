Zep Jasper to hold first-ever basketball camp

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -A former Laney, and now Auburn standout is returning to his old stomping grounds.

Sort of.

Zep Jasper is hosting his first-ever basketball camp at Richmond Academy Saturday.

“No matter how big or how small you are, I used to be one of those kids that, you know, a lot of people should doubt me but you know, I ended up showing people that hard work pays off,” said Jasper.

The guard said creating a free, basketball camp for the community has been on his mind for a while.

“Richmond opened me with open arms, Coach Nobles. He told me from day one, ‘You want to have a camp here? Let’s make it happen.’ I told him, I just want to do it for the community. I want to give back,” said Jasper.

The camp gives back in more ways than one.

“I used to be one of those kids that didn’t have anything to do in my neighborhood. Now, growing up and realizing kids need something to do, a camp does that,” Jasper said.

Jasper’s coaching crew consists of Tony Mitchell (College of Charleston) and Jerel Stephenson (UNC Wilmington), along with some area coaches.

The camp is Saturday at Richmond from 9am to 3pm.

