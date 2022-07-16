Traffic accident on I-20 W causing delays, drivers encouraged to seek other routes

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on I-20 west bound near exit one is causing delays.

Dispatch said drivers are encouraged to seek other routes as traffic is expected to be backed up for a while due to the accident, as first responders work to clear the scene.

That call came in around 8:44 AM Saturday, and the Aiken County Sheriff’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are on scene.

Details are limited at this time, but we are working to learn more about this crash.

This is one of two crashes on I-20 Saturday morning. The other happened before 7:50 AM, but the scene was clear as of 9:00AM Saturday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to that accident, but according to Aiken County Dispatch, no injuries were reported.

We are working to learn details of both these crashes.

