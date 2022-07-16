Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Traffic accident on I-20 W causing delays, drivers encouraged to seek other routes

A traffic accident is causing delays on I-20 West Bound. Drivers encouraged to see alternate...
A traffic accident is causing delays on I-20 West Bound. Drivers encouraged to see alternate routes(WTOC)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on I-20 west bound near exit one is causing delays.

Dispatch said drivers are encouraged to seek other routes as traffic is expected to be backed up for a while due to the accident, as first responders work to clear the scene.

That call came in around 8:44 AM Saturday, and the Aiken County Sheriff’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are on scene.

Details are limited at this time, but we are working to learn more about this crash.

This is one of two crashes on I-20 Saturday morning. The other happened before 7:50 AM, but the scene was clear as of 9:00AM Saturday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to that accident, but according to Aiken County Dispatch, no injuries were reported.

We are working to learn details of both these crashes.

Stay with News 12 as we continue to work to bring updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subjects in Walmart Theft
Walmart thief rings up his loot to make it look like he paid
Alex Gordon
Death certificate sought for S.C. man claimed by shredder
Barrett McKim
Family says divine timing saved boy after science experiment blast
2 inmates die within 2 days at jails in the CSRA
Ravanell Gomillion
Deputies arrest suspect in slaying at Augusta Captain D’s

Latest News

Burt Jones explains why he hopes to be Georgia’s next Lt. Governor
Ga. state senator works to avoid prosecution in election probe
Diamond Lakes Regional Park
Augusta basketball tournament to honor victims of gun violence
North Augusta Peach Jam tournament to return this weekend
Peach Jam returns in full effect
Peach Jam returns in full effect