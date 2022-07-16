Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims

Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.(Ekaterina79 via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new lawsuit claims that Skittles are unsafe to eat.

A consumer in California has filed a lawsuit in federal court against candy maker Mars that alleges that Skittles are made with a known toxin, titanium dioxide, that’s unfit for human consumption.

In 2016, Mars said it planned to eliminate the chemical compound from its products. However, the lawsuit claims it is still being used in products, including Skittles.

A Mars spokesperson released the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

“While we do not comment on pending litigation, our use of titanium dioxide complies with FDA regulations.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subjects in Walmart Theft
Walmart thief rings up his loot to make it look like he paid
Alex Gordon
Death certificate sought for S.C. man claimed by shredder
Barrett McKim
Family says divine timing saved boy after science experiment blast
Ravanell Gomillion
Deputies arrest suspect in slaying at Augusta Captain D’s
2 inmates die within 2 days at jails in the CSRA

Latest News

71-year-old man has been missing since Thursday, July 14th
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 71-year-old.
FILE PHOTO - At least three civilians were killed and three more were injured in a Russian...
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine’s north, east, south
There was an accident around 3 p.m. at the intersection of River Watch Parkway and 15th street,...
Accident near Downtown Augusta
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died