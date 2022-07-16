Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 71-year-old.

71-year-old man has been missing since Thursday, July 14th(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 71-year-old man that’s been missing since Thursday, July 14th.

Willie Roland was last seen at 10 a.m. on July 14th leaving the 2500 block of Blackstone Street in South Augusta, on foot, wearing a red shirt and black jeans.

He went in an unknown direction and is reported to suffer from dementia and be off his medication.

If you have any information on Roland please contact any on-call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1000 or (706) 821-1080.

