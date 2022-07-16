North Augusta Peach Jam tournament to return this weekend

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands are coming to Augusta this weekend for the Peach Jam tournament.

This is the first year it’s back with spectators since COVID.

Around $12 million in spending is expected, along with tons of star appearances.

“Looking to make a run to win it again,” says Julius Patterson, head coach of The Skills Factory.

Peach Jam is back in full effect and Patterson is looking to claim a second win this year.

“It’s a lot of competition. The roads are a lot tougher,” Patterson says.

Despite dealing with injuries and some adversity, Patterson says his team will still compete full force.

“They’re high-level guys. We gone put on a show. We are going to put on a show here there with no disappointment,” says Patterson.

North Augusta Parks and Recreation Director, Rick Meyer, says the vital part of Peach Jam is the fans.

“The atmosphere that our community creates inside the walls of this building during Peach Jam has always raised the ability of these players to the next level,” says Meyer.

Meyer says they are excited to have fans back in the stands this year and expects to see 2,000 to 2,500 specters through the seven-day event.

“Get here early,” Meyer suggests.

Patterson said: “With the crowd being able to be here this year, it’s going to be an advantage for us. They are going to pack the gyms out and it’s going to help a whole lot.”

This year’s tournament will be open to 40 teams, even those who didn’t qualify will be able to play in the Peach Invitational tournament.

Meyer said: “I think they want to give those players an opportunity to play in this facility and make it even easier for the college coaches and the National Basketball Association scouts to keep them all right here.”

Meyer couldn’t reveal any secrets about any big names that will be there but says you’ll have to wait and see.

“I don’t know. I’ll see them like you when they walk in the door, but we generally get between eight to 12 NBA players,” says Meyer.

Peach Jam kicks off Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at the Riverview Activities Center.

The younger groups are the first to tip-off.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.