Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Kitten rescued by good Samaritans through Facebook post

Kitten found in drain
Kitten found in drain(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it comes to animals, it doesn’t take long for action to be taken.

Angel Renee and her husband were out running errands on Friday when they came across firefighters trying to rescue a kitten stuck in a storm drain. It was right outside the Department of Labor building at 601 Green St. in downtown Augusta.

Several people stopped to help, but no one could get the kitten out of the drain, and the firefighters had to answer an emergency call.

PHOTO GALLERY:

Caption

That is, until later Friday evening.

News 12′s Laura Warren posted on Facebook about the kitten and several good Samaritans came to the rescue.

Jonathon Anderson, Candace Sharpe, Chris Harrison and Samantha Grimes to name a few.

Harrison climbed down into the drain, and got the kitten washed up.

And now the kitten has a new forever home.

MORE | Aiken County animal shelters seek help getting pets adopted

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 Columbia County crash
Name released for woman who died in Columbia County crash
On July 14, 2022, authorities search a pond in Burke County for the remains of Simon Powell.
After arrest in Simon Powell case, deputies search for body
Subjects in Walmart Theft
Walmart thief rings up his loot to make it look like he paid
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Victim shot in apartment invasion – Augusta’s second in a few days
Barrett McKim
Family says divine timing saved boy after science experiment blast

Latest News

Burt Jones explains why he hopes to be Georgia’s next Lt. Governor
Ga. state senator works to avoid prosecution in election probe
Diamond Lakes Regional Park
Augusta basketball tournament to honor victims of gun violence
North Augusta Peach Jam tournament to return this weekend
Peach Jam returns in full effect
Peach Jam returns in full effect