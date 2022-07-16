Grovetown’s Derrion Reid ready to show-out at Peach Jam

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Grovetown’s Derrion Reid has been waiting for his shot, now he’s within hours from taking his first at Peach Jam.

A fibula and tibia injury sidelined Reid last Peach Jam. Sunday he takes the court with the reigning champs.

“I grew up all my life with my granddad going to watch Peach Jam since I was young, around 10 years old. [My grandad] went his whole life too, but I grew up watching it. Last year, I was injured still watching. I went to the gym on the crutches. I was still watching the games,” said Reid.

The forward is the latest area talent to join the Atlanta-based crew, The Skill Factory (TSF). The EYBL circuit squad is already made up of Augusta show-runners. Joining Reid on the court is Augusta Christian’s Elijah Crawford, along with Thomson’s Lavonta Ivery and Jahkiaus Jones.

Being the hometown team has its own pressure, its perks too.

“We look at it as if people have a target on our back, but we’re gonna put the target on their back. So we can go at them instead of them coming at us. We just know we got to go in like we didn’t even win it last year,” said Reid.

TSF begins the work to defend their title against the Florida Rebels at 12:30p.m. on Sunday.

