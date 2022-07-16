Ga. state senator works to avoid prosecution in election probe

ALTANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - State Sen. Burt Jones has asked a court to disqualify the Fulton County district attorney from any prosecution against him in the special grand jury looking into former President Donald Trump.

Jones, a Republican running for lieutenant governor, says DA Fani Willis has a conflict of interest and a political bias against his case.

Jones is reportedly a target of that investigation because he signed on as a pro-Trump elector.

