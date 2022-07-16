Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Ga. state senator works to avoid prosecution in election probe

Burt Jones explains why he hopes to be Georgia’s next Lt. Governor
Burt Jones explains why he hopes to be Georgia’s next Lt. Governor(WTOC)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - State Sen. Burt Jones has asked a court to disqualify the Fulton County district attorney from any prosecution against him in the special grand jury looking into former President Donald Trump.

MORE | Georgia DA considers seeking Trump testimony in 2020 probe

Jones, a Republican running for lieutenant governor, says DA Fani Willis has a conflict of interest and a political bias against his case.

Jones is reportedly a target of that investigation because he signed on as a pro-Trump elector.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 Columbia County crash
Name released for woman who died in Columbia County crash
On July 14, 2022, authorities search a pond in Burke County for the remains of Simon Powell.
After arrest in Simon Powell case, deputies search for body
Subjects in Walmart Theft
Walmart thief rings up his loot to make it look like he paid
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Victim shot in apartment invasion – Augusta’s second in a few days
Barrett McKim
Family says divine timing saved boy after science experiment blast

Latest News

Fetal heartbeat bill becomes law, banning abortions as early as six weeks
Fulton County DA requests Georgia’s Heartbeat law to be sent to lower courts
South Dakota has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the nation. Some lawmakers think...
Special session on abortion "highly unlikely"
Veterans celebrate ground-breaking of Desert Storm memorial in Washington
‘It’s high time the 383 people who didn’t come back got recognized:’ Veterans celebrate ground-breaking of Desert Storm memorial in Washington
Johnny Isakson
Ga. House members push to name VA facility for late senator