Ga. state senator works to avoid prosecution in election probe
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALTANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - State Sen. Burt Jones has asked a court to disqualify the Fulton County district attorney from any prosecution against him in the special grand jury looking into former President Donald Trump.
Jones, a Republican running for lieutenant governor, says DA Fani Willis has a conflict of interest and a political bias against his case.
Jones is reportedly a target of that investigation because he signed on as a pro-Trump elector.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.