Federal agents targeting robberies of Ga. gun stores

A local gun shop owner told WIS the demand is straining national supply chains.
A local gun shop owner told WIS the demand is straining national supply chains.(WIS)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is in Georgia for a new investigation.

The agency’s spokesperson says there’s been an increase in robberies — and they’re from gun stores.

The agency is worried about the guns going into the wrong hands, so it’s offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who knows the robbers.

“The caveat of the reward: The individual does not have to give their name. We won’t put their name out there publicly. The main thing we are looking for is to get these criminals caught and get these weapons off the street,” said Nathan Banks, spokesman for the agency.

The bureau is encouraging you to call 800-ATF-GUNS to provide tips.

