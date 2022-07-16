Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

More sun, less rain expected for the weekend
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your slightly drier and warmer weekend forecast.
By Chris Still
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drier air moves in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere will result in a bit more sunshine and a little less rain for the weekend, although a stray thunderstorms can not be completely ruled out late each afternoon and evening. As result, high temperatures are expected to return to the 90s, ending a streak of 5 consecutive days under 90 degrees.

Expect plenty of sunshine Saturday. There will be enough heat and humidity to kick off a few isolated showers or thunderstorms. The best bet for rain this afternoon will be southeast of the Augusta area, where the sea breeze front will push through late in the day in places like Bamberg, Barnwell, Allendale, Jenkins and Screven counties. Winds will be from the south at 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday night, a few isolated showers are possible through sunset at 8:38 tonight, then we can expect mainly clear skies overnight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be light from the south at 1 to 4 mph.

The drying trend of more sunshine and less rain will continue Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with a light wind from the south at 4 to 9 mph.

A deeper layer of moisture returns for the upcoming work week, so we can expect a decent scattering of showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Temperatures will warm up a little each day with highs in the lower 90s Monday, rising into the middle 90s by midweek.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

