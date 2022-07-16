Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drier air moves in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere will result in a bit more sunshine and a little less rain for the weekend, although stray thunderstorms can not be completely ruled out late each afternoon and evening. As result, high temperatures are expected to return to the 90s, ending a streak of 5 consecutive days under 90 degrees.

Isolated storms the next few days. Scattered storm chances again next week. (WRDW)

Saturday night, a few isolated showers are possible through sunset at 8:38 tonight, then we can expect mainly clear skies overnight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be light from the south at 1 to 4 mph.

The drying trend of more sunshine and less rain will continue Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with a light wind from the south at 4 to 9 mph. An isolated storm is possible for some areas in the afternoon, but I would keep outdoor plans!

A deeper layer of moisture returns for the upcoming work week, so we can expect a decent scattering of showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Temperatures will warm up a little each day with highs in the lower 90s Monday, rising into the middle 90s by midweek.

