Braves pound 3 HRs, send Nationals to eighth straight loss

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run...
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(AP) -Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Adam Duvall homered as the Atlanta Braves beat Washington 8-4 Friday night, sending the Nationals to their eighth straight loss.

Atlanta improved to 9-2 against the Nationals this season and extended its winning streak in Washington to a franchise-record 13 games.

The Braves have won six of eight overall, while the Nationals lost for the 14th time in 15 games. Left-hander Patrick Corbin (4-12) dropped his ninth consecutive start against Atlanta.

Washington outfielder Juan Soto went 0 for 2 with three walks, ending his career-best 16-game hitting streak

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

