Braves pound 3 HRs, send Nationals to eighth straight loss

(AP) -Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Adam Duvall homered as the Atlanta Braves beat Washington 8-4 Friday night, sending the Nationals to their eighth straight loss.

Atlanta improved to 9-2 against the Nationals this season and extended its winning streak in Washington to a franchise-record 13 games.

The Braves have won six of eight overall, while the Nationals lost for the 14th time in 15 games. Left-hander Patrick Corbin (4-12) dropped his ninth consecutive start against Atlanta.

Washington outfielder Juan Soto went 0 for 2 with three walks, ending his career-best 16-game hitting streak

