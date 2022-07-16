Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Augusta basketball tournament to honor victims of gun violence

Diamond Lakes Regional Park
Diamond Lakes Regional Park(City of Augusta)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A “Stop the Gun Violence” basketball tournament on Sunday will honor those who have lost their lives to gun violence in the community.

The event in memory of Kevin X. Coatney Jr. will be from 1-7 p.m. at the Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes Park, 4335 Windsor Spring Road.

MORE | City leaders hold out hope for crime-troubled apartments

In addition to basketball, there will be mentoring groups and counseling information, as well as community leaders coming to speak on the issue.

Admission is $8, and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

All proceeds will go to the Kelli K “Bikes Up Guns Down” scholarship fund.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 Columbia County crash
Name released for woman who died in Columbia County crash
On July 14, 2022, authorities search a pond in Burke County for the remains of Simon Powell.
After arrest in Simon Powell case, deputies search for body
Subjects in Walmart Theft
Walmart thief rings up his loot to make it look like he paid
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Victim shot in apartment invasion – Augusta’s second in a few days
Barrett McKim
Family says divine timing saved boy after science experiment blast

Latest News

Burt Jones explains why he hopes to be Georgia’s next Lt. Governor
Ga. state senator works to avoid prosecution in election probe
North Augusta Peach Jam tournament to return this weekend
Peach Jam returns in full effect
Peach Jam returns in full effect
Kitten found in drain
Kitten rescued by good Samaritans through Facebook post