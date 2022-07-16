Augusta basketball tournament to honor victims of gun violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A “Stop the Gun Violence” basketball tournament on Sunday will honor those who have lost their lives to gun violence in the community.

The event in memory of Kevin X. Coatney Jr. will be from 1-7 p.m. at the Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes Park, 4335 Windsor Spring Road.

In addition to basketball, there will be mentoring groups and counseling information, as well as community leaders coming to speak on the issue.

Admission is $8, and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

All proceeds will go to the Kelli K “Bikes Up Guns Down” scholarship fund.

