In Aiken, donors foot the bill for young athletes’ cleats

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it comes to most sports, a nice pair of cleats is going to come in handy.

A teen in Aiken is making sure anyone who needs a pair has them.

Payton Hall, a senior at Aiken High, has been collecting cleats to pass out to kids in our area.

Academy Sports awarded him $1,000 for his organization, Cleats for Kids.

Hall says he created it for families who may not be able to afford the gear their kids need.

Payton Hall (WRDW)

“There are kids out there, and with the economy right now, they may not have cleats,” Hall said. “They may not have the opportunity to play a sport because of that. So we want to make sure that they have the equal opportunity to play the sport even if they don’t have cleats.”

He says once the school year starts, he plans to do more collections and donations for kids in the community.

