Accident near Downtown Augusta

Accident at River Watch Parkway and 15th Street
There was an accident around 3 p.m. at the intersection of River Watch Parkway and 15th street,...
There was an accident around 3 p.m. at the intersection of River Watch Parkway and 15th street, near Downtown Augusta.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident occurred at the intersection of River Watch Parkway and 15th Street around 3 p.m. on July 16th.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, there are no fatalities but one person was taken to Augusta University medical for a complaint of injury.

The incident was causing lane closures, but a reporter we sent on scene says the accident is being cleared and traffic is opening back up again.

