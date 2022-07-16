Accident near Downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident occurred at the intersection of River Watch Parkway and 15th Street around 3 p.m. on July 16th.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, there are no fatalities but one person was taken to Augusta University medical for a complaint of injury.

The incident was causing lane closures, but a reporter we sent on scene says the accident is being cleared and traffic is opening back up again.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.