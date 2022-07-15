Volunteers needed for 2022 Ironman 70.3 Augusta Triathlon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Volunteers are needed to help bring this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta Triathlon to town!

The triathlon returns again on September 25, and organizers say it would not be possible without the support of the community pitching in to help. With an event this size, more than 1,200 volunteers will be needed leading up to race day. Individuals and groups are encouraged to sign up to volunteer.

There are volunteer opportunities open for the entire weekend, from goodie bag assembly starting on Friday to wrap up and clean up on Monday! A description of each position is also available on the Ironman Volunteer website.

Some of the positions listed include:

Athlete Check-in

Bike Check-in

Bike Course Marshal (Ft. Gordon)

Crowd Control (Swim Finish and Swim Finish)

Finish Line

Finish Line site Breakdown

Gear Drop

Goody Bags/Packet Assembly

IRONKIDS assistance

Lifeguards

Relay Pen

Run Course Aid Station #3

Run Course Marshal

Spotters

Swim Start (Crowd Direction/Control, Depot, Pace Signs)

Timing (Finish Line)

Timing (Swim Start)

Transition (Bike to Run, Swim to Bike)

Transitions Breakdown

Water Safety Boats

Wrap Up Crew+

The IRONMAN Foundation will also be awarding $20,000 in grant funding this year to nonprofits or groups with a volunteerism component. If you and your group would like to sign up, you can contact Monica Martinez-Canty for more information.

