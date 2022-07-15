Two organizations receive donation checks from local businesses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two businesses presented checks to different organizations that will benefit our local community.

The Jim Hudson Automotive Group presented a $100,000 donation check to the Golden Harvest Food Bank.

It is the result of the 11th annual Jim Hudson 2000 event, which raises money to feed those in need.

This year marks the company’s 10-millionth meal donation to the food bank.

CASA Home Show

The CASA Home Show donated $1,000 to the Salvation Army.

They had their first show in May at the Columbia County Convention Center, and over 80 local businesses participated.

Next year they hope to double the donation.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.