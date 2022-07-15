SLED asking for help to find Denmark attempted murder suspect

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is asking for the public’s help to find a suspect involved in a June shooting incident.

Investigators are looking for 22-year-old TreQuan Stokes of Orangeburg. Stokes was involved in a shooting that happened on June 15 in Denmark, S.C.

Stokes is 5′08, weighs about 225 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Stokes may be driving a light blue Honda or Black Dodge Charger. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see Stokes or know where he may be, please call authorities at 843-782-3822.

