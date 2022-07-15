Satterfield family lawyer addresses Alex Murdaugh murder indictments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh sits in jail in Columbia, South Carolina tonight but next week a bond hearing is set for him in Colleton County.

Murdaugh faces two counts of murder in the deaths of his wife and son.

Gloria Satterfield’s family attorney Eric Bland says these indictments don’t come as a surprise but are still a shock as it’s such a big decision in the case against Murdaugh.

Gloria Satterfield is one of several death investigations in the web of Murdaugh family cases.

In February 2018, Satterfield, the Murdaugh family housekeeper, tripped and fell down the stairs of their house ultimately leading to her death weeks later. Bland spoke today about the indictments in the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh as well as the latest in Gloria’s case.

“We knew they were coming, we just waited for it. Again, it was a cold hard brace when you heard about it.”

Attorney Eric Bland addressing the most recent developments in the case against Alex Murdaugh.

“This murder case is going to be a circumstantial case. The two witnesses are dead, Maggie and Paul are dead. Dick Harpootlian is a wonderful lawyer, it’s going to be a battle of the experts, The state’s going to have tremendous forensics experts.”

And for his own clients, the Satterfield family, days like Thursday are particularly difficult.

“They relive everything every day. Every time there’s a new news cycle.”

SLED reopened the death investigation of Gloria Satterfield last fall. and made the decision to exhume her body for an autopsy last month.

“Within the next couple of months, her body is going to be exhumed. SLED is going to work with us to make sure it’s a respectful process, you know, it’s a highly emotional thing for the family.”

However, Bland maintains they don’t believe Alex had anything to do with Gloria’s death.

“They have to do this, because they have to make sure Alex didn’t have a hand in Gloria’s death. We don’t think he did, we don’t think her death was intentional. She was a beloved family member of them. I definitely think Alex used it as an opportunity to enrich himself.”

Bland, referring to the money owed to the Satterfield family that they never saw. Last month, Murdaugh agreed to a $4.3 million settlement with the family admitting to liability in a lawsuit filed by her sons.

“From our client’s standpoint, they’ve gotten justice… as justice can be defined.”

We reached out to the Murdaugh family’s spokesperson for comment and have not heard back

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.