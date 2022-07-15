Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Richmond County deputies plan event to help clear records

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an event that will allow citizens to get help clearing outstanding bench warrants.

The event, called Operation Lifted Cloud, will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 and 31 at Greater Young Zion Baptist Church, on Sand Bar Ferry Road.

The city says the goal of the two-day event is to clear out qualifying outstanding bench warrants.

Pre-registration is open until July 29, and eligible participants will receive a notice on Aug. 1. Individuals who participate in this event will get 75% off their fines. Click here to view the pre-registration link.

This event is hosted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Richmond County Solicitor-General’s Office, the Richmond County State Court, the Augusta Public Defenders’ Office, the Richmond County Clerk of Court, and CSRA Probation.

RELATED: Richmond County’s Operation Lifted Cloud is helping clear records

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 Columbia County crash
Name released for woman who died in Columbia County crash
On July 14, 2022, authorities search a pond in Burke County for the remains of Simon Powell.
After arrest in Simon Powell case, deputies search for body
Subjects in Walmart Theft
Walmart thief rings up his loot to make it look like he paid
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Victim shot in apartment invasion – Augusta’s second in a few days
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Shooting in Aiken County sends 1 person to hospital

Latest News

Monkeypox vaccine in short supply as cases spike
With supplies scant, Georgia working to roll out monkeypox vaccine
Person of interest in a theft that happened at Smith Tire on Gordon Highway.
Man wanted for questioning in catalytic converter theft
TreQuan Stokes, 22.
SLED asking for help to find Denmark attempted murder suspect
Morning Mix
Entertainment in the Mix: Movies, pet adoption specials, and Storytime!