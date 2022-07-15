Richmond County deputies plan event to help clear records

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an event that will allow citizens to get help clearing outstanding bench warrants.

The event, called Operation Lifted Cloud, will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 and 31 at Greater Young Zion Baptist Church, on Sand Bar Ferry Road.

The city says the goal of the two-day event is to clear out qualifying outstanding bench warrants.

Pre-registration is open until July 29, and eligible participants will receive a notice on Aug. 1. Individuals who participate in this event will get 75% off their fines. Click here to view the pre-registration link.

This event is hosted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Richmond County Solicitor-General’s Office, the Richmond County State Court, the Augusta Public Defenders’ Office, the Richmond County Clerk of Court, and CSRA Probation.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.