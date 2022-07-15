Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Retired Justice Stephen Breyer joining Harvard law faculty

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Retired Justice Stephen Breyer is getting a different title: professor.

Harvard said Friday that Breyer, who retired from the Supreme Court June 30, is re-joining its law school faculty. Breyer is a graduate of the law school and first joined the Harvard faculty in 1967. He continued to teach at Harvard after he became a federal appeals court judge in 1980 until former President Bill Clinton nominated him to the Supreme Court in 1994.

Harvard said in a statement that Breyer will “teach seminars and reading groups, continue to write books and produce scholarship, and participate in the intellectual life of the school and in the broader Harvard community.”

Breyer, 83, does not yet have any classes listed in Harvard’s online course catalog. However, the school said his appointment as Byrne Professor of Administrative Law and Process would be effective immediately. Breyer is a longtime expert in administrative law, the law surrounding government agencies, and co-authored a textbook on the subject.

Harvard’s announcement included a statement from Breyer. “I am very pleased to return to Harvard to teach there and to write,” he said. “Among other things, I will likely try to explain why I believe it important that the next generations of those associated with the law engage in work, and take approaches to law, that help the great American constitutional experiment work effectively for the American people.”

Breyer has not said what else he might do in retirement. A 1937 law allows retired Supreme Court justices to continue to hear and decide cases on lower federal courts, a practice called “sitting by designation.” Breyer has not said if that is something he will do.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 Columbia County crash
Name released for woman who died in Columbia County crash
On July 14, 2022, authorities search a pond in Burke County for the remains of Simon Powell.
After arrest in Simon Powell case, deputies search for body
Subjects in Walmart Theft
Walmart thief rings up his loot to make it look like he paid
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Victim shot in apartment invasion – Augusta’s second in a few days
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Shooting in Aiken County sends 1 person to hospital

Latest News

Morning Mix
Entertainment in the Mix: Movies, pet adoption specials, and Storytime!
Morning Mix
Helen Christene Swaim shows us how her sustainable fashion supports those in need!
Morning Mix
Vivian Rice with AU hosts course to learn basic sign language!
Morning Mix
Splash pads, movies, camp activities and more put on by Augusta Parks and Recreation!
Morning Mix
Jason DeHart with Augusta Fire Dept. gives tips on fire safety around pets