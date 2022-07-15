Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Parents outraged as Cobb County school board approves plan to allow certain employees to carry guns

Cobb County School District employees, excluding teachers, can volunteer to train to carry weapons.
By Allen Devlin
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some parents are outraged after the Cobb County School Board passed a measure Thursday night that will allow Cobb County School District employees to volunteer to undergo training to carry a firearm on school campuses.

A group of angry parents was at the school board meeting Thursday evening chanting, “Delay the vote!” They argued that the decision will put students in harm’s way. A postponement request by two of the board members was defeated by the majority. The new weapons policy passed with a vote of 4-2.

Cobb County school leaders said the district is struggling to fill vacancies on its police force and that by allowing certain volunteers to carry firearms, students and staff will be better protected on campus. This measure excludes classroom teachers, and the board emphasized no one will be forced or required to carry a firearm.

Several parents cited safety concerns, believing that armed non-law enforcement personnel on campus will put students at risk; with black parents voicing specific concerns based on race.

Here’s what some of the parents had to say before the vote was passed:

The measure says that the superintendent will oversee the types and quantity of weapons and ammunition authorized to be possessed or carried on campus. The measure does not mention a timeline for rollout.

Friday morning, Salleigh Grubbs, chairwoman of the Cobb County Republican Party, sent the following statement to CBS46:

“The attempt of a few far-left members of an anti-gun group to hijack our school board meeting last night is incredibly naïve. We live in a dangerous world and our children must be protected. More highly trained public safety professionals who can protect our students from intruders is good for our schools. Period.

Superintendent Ragsdale has clearly stated by this action, he is unwilling to defund our school police and safety officers. We support this effort and applaud the school board in keeping school safety as the focal point of our schools.

While teachers will not be allowed to carry guns on campus, they can rest assured our schools will be more secure with this change of policy.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 Columbia County crash
Name released for woman who died in Columbia County crash
On July 14, 2022, authorities search a pond in Burke County for the remains of Simon Powell.
After arrest in Simon Powell case, deputies search for body
Subjects in Walmart Theft
Walmart thief rings up his loot to make it look like he paid
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Victim shot in apartment invasion – Augusta’s second in a few days
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Shooting in Aiken County sends 1 person to hospital

Latest News

TreQuan Stokes, 22.
SLED asking for help to find Denmark attempted murder suspect
Morning Mix
Entertainment in the Mix: Movies, pet adoption specials, and Storytime!
Morning Mix
Helen Christene Swaim shows us how her sustainable fashion supports those in need!
Morning Mix
Vivian Rice with AU hosts course to learn basic sign language!
Morning Mix
Splash pads, movies, camp activities and more put on by Augusta Parks and Recreation!