Parents outraged as Cobb County school board approves plan to allow certain employees to carry guns

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some parents are outraged after the Cobb County School Board passed a measure Thursday night that will allow Cobb County School District employees to volunteer to undergo training to carry a firearm on school campuses.

A group of angry parents was at the school board meeting Thursday evening chanting, “Delay the vote!” They argued that the decision will put students in harm’s way. A postponement request by two of the board members was defeated by the majority. The new weapons policy passed with a vote of 4-2.

Cobb County school leaders said the district is struggling to fill vacancies on its police force and that by allowing certain volunteers to carry firearms, students and staff will be better protected on campus. This measure excludes classroom teachers, and the board emphasized no one will be forced or required to carry a firearm.

Several parents cited safety concerns, believing that armed non-law enforcement personnel on campus will put students at risk; with black parents voicing specific concerns based on race.

Here’s what some of the parents had to say before the vote was passed:

“And now we put out there something that I think will accelerate the division between this school board and Black parents.”

“This is not the solution. The goal is to be more safe. Guns simply do not belong in schools unless they are operated by trained law enforcement professionals.”

“How are our children who are already traumatized by other elementary schools supposed to know that someone in school who is armed is safe if they are not a school resource officer.”

The measure says that the superintendent will oversee the types and quantity of weapons and ammunition authorized to be possessed or carried on campus. The measure does not mention a timeline for rollout.

Friday morning, Salleigh Grubbs, chairwoman of the Cobb County Republican Party, sent the following statement to CBS46:

“The attempt of a few far-left members of an anti-gun group to hijack our school board meeting last night is incredibly naïve. We live in a dangerous world and our children must be protected. More highly trained public safety professionals who can protect our students from intruders is good for our schools. Period.

Superintendent Ragsdale has clearly stated by this action, he is unwilling to defund our school police and safety officers. We support this effort and applaud the school board in keeping school safety as the focal point of our schools.

While teachers will not be allowed to carry guns on campus, they can rest assured our schools will be more secure with this change of policy.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.