Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Man wanted for questioning in catalytic converter theft

Person of interest in a theft that happened at Smith Tire on Gordon Highway.
Person of interest in a theft that happened at Smith Tire on Gordon Highway.(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for an unknown person for questioning for theft in Augusta.

Deputies say the pictured subject is wanted for questioning for a catalytic converter from a vehicle located at Smith Tire on Gordon Highway. Deputies say the theft happened on Wednesday around 1 a.m.

If you recognize this person or know where this person might be, please call the sheriff’s office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 Columbia County crash
Name released for woman who died in Columbia County crash
On July 14, 2022, authorities search a pond in Burke County for the remains of Simon Powell.
After arrest in Simon Powell case, deputies search for body
Subjects in Walmart Theft
Walmart thief rings up his loot to make it look like he paid
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Victim shot in apartment invasion – Augusta’s second in a few days
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Shooting in Aiken County sends 1 person to hospital

Latest News

Monkeypox vaccine in short supply as cases spike
With supplies scant, Georgia working to roll out monkeypox vaccine
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County deputies plan event to help clear records
TreQuan Stokes, 22.
SLED asking for help to find Denmark attempted murder suspect
Morning Mix
Entertainment in the Mix: Movies, pet adoption specials, and Storytime!