Man wanted for questioning in catalytic converter theft

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for an unknown person for questioning for theft in Augusta.

Deputies say the pictured subject is wanted for questioning for a catalytic converter from a vehicle located at Smith Tire on Gordon Highway. Deputies say the theft happened on Wednesday around 1 a.m.

If you recognize this person or know where this person might be, please call the sheriff’s office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

