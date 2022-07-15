Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Indiana doctor’s lawyer tells AG to halt false statements

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally...
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally on June 25 at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. The lawyer for Bernard, an Indiana doctor at the center of a political firestorm after speaking out about a 10-year-old child abuse victim who traveled from Ohio for an abortion, said Thursday that her client provided proper treatment and did not violate any patient privacy laws in discussing the unidentified girl's case.(Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer on Friday emailed the Indiana state’s attorney general asking him to stop spreading false or misleading information about an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion in June on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio.

Attorney Kathleen DeLaney sent the “cease and desist” letter to Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita on behalf of obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard, who performed a medical abortion on the girl.

The letter says Rokita’s statements Wednesday on Fox News “cast Dr. Bernard in a false light and allege misconduct in her profession.” DeLaney said the doctor could file a defamation claim against Rokita if he does not comply.

Rokita told Fox that his office was investigating whether Bernard violated medical privacy laws by talking about the victim to the Indianapolis Star, and he said she failed to notify authorities about suspected child abuse. He offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing.

Records obtained by The Associated Press and other local media show Bernard submitted the report July 2, which is within the state’s required three-day reporting period for an abortion performed on a girl younger than 16.

“We are especially concerned that, given the controversial political context of the statements, such inflammatory accusations have the potential to incite harassment or violence from the public which could prevent Dr. Bernard, an Indiana licensed physician, from providing care to her patents safely,” the letter states.

A 27-year-old man has been charged in the girl’s rape, confirming the case that was scrutinized by Republican politicians and some media outlets. Those reactions grew in intensity after Democratic President Joe Biden expressed sympathy for the girl when signing an executive order protecting some abortion access last week.

“Like any correspondence, it will be reviewed if and when it arrives. Regardless, no false or misleading statements have been made,” Kelly Stevenson, a spokesperson in Rokita’s office, said via email.

___

Arleigh Rodgers is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Arleigh Rodgers on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 Columbia County crash
Name released for woman who died in Columbia County crash
On July 14, 2022, authorities search a pond in Burke County for the remains of Simon Powell.
After arrest in Simon Powell case, deputies search for body
Subjects in Walmart Theft
Walmart thief rings up his loot to make it look like he paid
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Victim shot in apartment invasion – Augusta’s second in a few days
Barrett McKim
Family says divine timing saved boy after science experiment blast

Latest News

Sharmaine Brown and President Joe Biden
Ga. mother advocating against gun violence in son’s honor meets President Biden
FILE - Russian forces pounded other sites in a painstaking push to wrest territory from Ukraine.
Russian cruise missiles rain down on southern Ukrainian city
Senior Olympics volleyball
Competitive seniors plunge into swimming-pool volleyball
Peach Jam
North Augusta working to get ready for Peach Jam