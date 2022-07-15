Grovetown Football: One day at a time

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -After three straight losing seasons, and a first round playoff loss last year, the Grovetown Warriors are going back to the drawing board.

But maybe don’t wipe the slate so clean.

“We’re definitely a better football team at this point last year than we were this previous season,” said Cory Evans, second year head coach.

Evans has a lot to work with. The reputably young crew is made up of 15 seniors, 30 juniors and even more sophomores. There’s still a lot of learning left to do, that’s why Evans is trying to squeeze in as much as he can before the lights turn on, on Friday night.

“If we got kids that compete, we can make football players out of them.The biggest thing we’re looking at right now is lack of experience. We’re trying to get kids to understand what we expect and what their assignments are. Day by day gets get a little bit better,” said Evans.

This season the Warriors will be without a key part of their secondary, corner Marcus Washington Jr. His departure for Georgia has opened the door for other guys to step up.

First in line is senior Cardelle Rudolph.

“I’ve never won the game in the playoffs. I want to win the game in the playoffs and submit myself as a leader,” said the senior.

And he already has.

“It’s a beauty when you can lead and have players who are willing to commit to the process. And when you commit to the process, things happen: You become a better football team, better teammates, better friends. I recently made a deal with my linemen if they have a good game, we’re going to Little Caesars.”

