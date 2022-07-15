Ga. mother advocating against gun violence in son’s honor meets President Biden

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On the 7th anniversary of her son’s death, Sharmaine Brown met President Joe Biden.

“I literally had this conversation to myself, standing in front of the White House. Like, ‘I am here.’ And I could hear him say, ‘I got you. I got you, mom,’” said Brown.

Sharmaine’s son Jared died in 2015. He was killed by a stray bullet at a cookout over an argument he was not a part of. An argument between two other men over $30. She turned her grief into action and started a nonprofit called Jared’s Heart of Success. The organization advocates against gun violence on a policy level but she also goes to youths to teach conflict resolution. She wants teenagers to know the ways they can solve problems peacefully without resorting to violence.

The way Sharmaine maintains a relationship with her son now is through her work with the non-profit. That work took her to the steps of the White House this week.

Sharmaine was invited to the signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act along with other families who have lost loved ones to gun violence. She says President Biden took her phone to take a selfie with her. She says she believes God has led her right where she needs to be and has continually given her the strength she has needed to do the work she has now and devoted her life to.

“Gun law legislation. Wow. It really gave me the fuel to keep going,” said Brown.

