Deputies arrest suspect in slaying at Augusta Captain D’s

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the suspect in a June 14 fatal shooting at a Captain D’s restaurant at 3166 Wrightsboro Road.

Ravanell Gomillion, 40, had been wanted in reference to the slaying of Eurl Kittles, 42, of Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that he’d been arrested, as had two other suspects in separate crimes:

Tytron Smith, 32, of Augusta – on charges of child molestation and kidnapping.

Russell Hughes, 40, of Augusta – on charges of terroristic threats and acts and criminal damage to property in the second degree.

The Captain D’s slaying is one in a string of killings across the CSRA as the region copes with an outbreak in violent crime.

In response to the outbreak, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has begun conducting roadblock checkpoints in high-crime areas and placing a special emphasis on targeting gang violence through tools like high-tech surveillance cameras.

The roadblocks are part of a joint effort between deputies and state and federal agencies.

TACKLING LOCAL CRIME:

These latest arrests could be a result of such join efforts. Deputies said they were joined in the arrests by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Regional Anti-Gang Enforcement Unit and the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force.

Besides the killing of Kittles, other deadly shootings, homicides and suspicious deaths since April 14 include these cases:

