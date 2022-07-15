Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Death certificate sought for S.C. man claimed by shredder

Alex Gordon
Alex Gordon(Contributed)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. - A father is seeking a legal death declaration for his son, who disappeared and is through to have died in a shredding machine at a South Carolina recycling business.

Mike Gordon’s lawyer has filed a petition in Spartanburg County Probate Court that would allow a death certificate to be issued for his son, 20-year-old Alex Gordon.

MORE | Family says divine timing saved boy after science experiment blast

Alex Gordon had been missing since May 5 while he worked the night shift at the facility in Greer.

Weeks later, DNA from tissue found near a shredding machine was found to match Gordon’s parents.

The coroner believes Alex Gordon fell into the shredding machine and his body was destroyed.

The coroner’s office is not able to issue a conventional death certificate since the body has not been found, but officials are working with the family on the process for closure.

The father and son both worked at the plant, but Mike Gordon no longer works there.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 Columbia County crash
Name released for woman who died in Columbia County crash
On July 14, 2022, authorities search a pond in Burke County for the remains of Simon Powell.
After arrest in Simon Powell case, deputies search for body
Subjects in Walmart Theft
Walmart thief rings up his loot to make it look like he paid
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Victim shot in apartment invasion – Augusta’s second in a few days
Barrett McKim
Family says divine timing saved boy after science experiment blast

Latest News

Katrina Sexton, 16.
16-year-old goes missing a second time, then is found
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Augustans land in federal court over gun, drug charges
Monkeypox vaccine in short supply as cases spike
With supplies scant, Georgia working to roll out monkeypox vaccine
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County deputies plan event to help clear records