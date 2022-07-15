Death certificate sought for S.C. man claimed by shredder

GREER, S.C. - A father is seeking a legal death declaration for his son, who disappeared and is through to have died in a shredding machine at a South Carolina recycling business.

Mike Gordon’s lawyer has filed a petition in Spartanburg County Probate Court that would allow a death certificate to be issued for his son, 20-year-old Alex Gordon.

Alex Gordon had been missing since May 5 while he worked the night shift at the facility in Greer.

Weeks later, DNA from tissue found near a shredding machine was found to match Gordon’s parents.

The coroner believes Alex Gordon fell into the shredding machine and his body was destroyed.

The coroner’s office is not able to issue a conventional death certificate since the body has not been found, but officials are working with the family on the process for closure.

The father and son both worked at the plant, but Mike Gordon no longer works there.

