Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Low flood threat Friday. Decent rain chances continue into the weekend.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A front has stalled over the region today and will linger into this weekend keeping highs cooler than normal and rain chances high. Heavy downpours could continue to trigger localized flood alerts Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Friday afternoon thanks to cloudy skies and rain chances. Winds will be out of the south Friday between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows this weekend will feel a little better and drop to the upper 60s as the stalled front sinks further south into the region. Afternoon storm chances look to continue Saturday and Sunday with highs a little warmer in the upper 80s. Try to get those outdoor plans in early in the day!

Next week doesn’t look too much different from our wet pattern. Scattered showers and storms look to continue most afternoons next week mainly driven by daytime heating and favorable upper level conditions with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Keep it here for updates.

