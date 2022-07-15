Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Low flood threat today. Scattered storms continue into the weekend.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A front has stalled over the region and will linger into the weekend keeping highs cooler than normal and rain chances around. Heavy downpours are possible and could trigger localized flood alerts. We saw highs today mainly in the upper 80s to near 90° this afternoon thanks to some breaks in the clouds. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible through this evening once again. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows this weekend will feel a little better and drop to the upper 60s as the stalled front sinks further south into the region. Afternoon storm chances look to continue Saturday and Sunday with highs a little warmer in the upper 80s. Try to get those outdoor plans in early in the day!

Next week doesn’t look too much different from our wet pattern. Scattered showers and storms look to continue most afternoons next week mainly driven by daytime heating and favorable upper level conditions with highs near 90° and lows near 70°. Keep it here for updates.

