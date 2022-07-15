Submit Photos/Videos
Competitive seniors plunge into swimming-pool volleyball

By Will Volk
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a regular Friday for most of us, but at Brandon Wilde Assisted Living Facility, it’s pool volleyball Olympics day.

It’s honestly just cool to see they haven’t lost their competitive spirit.

Here is how everyone is a winner after Friday’s contest.

“This is the intense Olympic water volleyball for all the teams,” says Avery Villines at Brandon Wilde.

During this Olympics-themed month, Brandon Wilde has represented multiple countries.

“Our team from Brazil, Jamaica, the United States, and England are all in the water competing right now,” says Villines.

The question is how do you tell which team is which?

“Yeah, they didn’t have their shirts on for their teams, but they’re all kind of playing on the same team right now,” Villines says.

That team is the “fun team.” To find out why these competitors are having fun, we got in to ask.

Does it matter who wins? Maybe a little bit, but these competitors are here just to have fun.

“It’s great, it’s fun, it’s enjoyable, and people just enjoy hanging out with each other and competing, it’s great,” says Villines.

Brandon Wilde will have Olympic-themed activities all month, leading up to the closing ceremony at the end of July.

