Augustans land in federal court over gun, drug charges
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A defendant from Augusta is among the latest indictments on federal drug and gun crimes, and several others have pleaded guilty, prosecutors say.
Among the local defendants are:
- Corinthia Jenae Dansby, 26, of Augusta, who’s listed among some of the latest indictments, charged with possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
- Ricardo DeAngelo Norman, 33, of Augusta, who was sentenced to 46 months in prison and fined $1,500 followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by an unlawful drug user. Norman was charged in October 2021 as part of Operation Washout, an investigation into a cocaine-trafficking ring in the Burke County area.
- Keyon Quinton Adams, 28, of Augusta, who was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. U.S. Marshals Service officers serving warrants for Adams’ arrest on Florida charges found him in possession of a pistol when they took him into custody in October 2021 in Martinez. Adams still faces prosecution for the Florida state charges, which include attempted sexual battery and armed false imprisonment.
- Johnathon Emanuel McGahee, 24, of Thomson, who awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. McGahee crashed his vehicle while fleeing Georgia State Patrol troopers attempting a traffic stop on Jan. 1, 2021, and ran into woods, where he was captured. Troopers found drugs and a loaded pistol with a high-capacity magazine in McGahee’s car.
- Elijawan Leysath Rhodes, 29, of Augusta, who awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigators responding to gunfire at a Wrightsboro Road motel Dec. 31, 2021, arrested Rhodes after a brief chase when they found a pistol in Rhodes’ vehicle.
- Robert Alexander DuBose, 40, of Augusta, who awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies investigating a vehicle break-in arrested DuBose after finding a pistol in his pants.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.