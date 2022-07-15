Augustans land in federal court over gun, drug charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A defendant from Augusta is among the latest indictments on federal drug and gun crimes, and several others have pleaded guilty, prosecutors say.

Among the local defendants are:

Corinthia Jenae Dansby , 26, of Augusta, who’s listed among some of the latest indictments, charged with possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Ricardo DeAngelo Norman , 33, of Augusta, who was sentenced to 46 months in prison and fined $1,500 followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by an unlawful drug user. Norman was charged in October 2021 as part of Operation Washout, an investigation into a cocaine-trafficking ring in the Burke County area.

Keyon Quinton Adams , 28, of Augusta, who was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. U.S. Marshals Service officers serving warrants for Adams’ arrest on Florida charges found him in possession of a pistol when they took him into custody in October 2021 in Martinez. Adams still faces prosecution for the Florida state charges, which include attempted sexual battery and armed false imprisonment.

Johnathon Emanuel McGahee , 24, of Thomson, who awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. McGahee crashed his vehicle while fleeing Georgia State Patrol troopers attempting a traffic stop on Jan. 1, 2021, and ran into woods, where he was captured. Troopers found drugs and a loaded pistol with a high-capacity magazine in McGahee’s car.

Elijawan Leysath Rhodes , 29, of Augusta, who awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigators responding to gunfire at a Wrightsboro Road motel Dec. 31, 2021, arrested Rhodes after a brief chase when they found a pistol in Rhodes’ vehicle.

Robert Alexander DuBose, 40, of Augusta, who awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies investigating a vehicle break-in arrested DuBose after finding a pistol in his pants.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.